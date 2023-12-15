The Voice UK continues on Saturday night with a special line up of guest mentors.

The Voice continues on TV on Saturday night with the penultimate episode of this year’s series.

Once again, the coaching panel features the acclaimed talents of Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, and will.i.am, who have resumed their roles as the show’s superstar coaches, ready to occupy television’s most iconic chairs.

Fan-favourite television host Emma Willis rejoins the show to oversee the excitement and action.

Olly Murs and Luke Evans

After last week’s sixth episode, The Voice UK contestants for 2023 are almost complete with only Anne-Marie and Sir Tom still in search of acts for their teams.

Saturday’s episode begins with the final batch of hopefuls singing for the panel.

Marking a first in the history of The Voice UK, this series opens auditions to groups, offering them a chance to compete for the coveted title of champion. Will any of them take the final spot?

Then, the callback stages begin.

The coaches are joined by superstar mentors, Clara Amfo, Luke Evans, Paloma Faith, RAYE and Jamie Cullum and have the agonising task of whittling their singers down from ten to three.

Jamie Cullum and Sir Tom Jones

Clara Amfo and RAYE will be on hand to assist Anne-Marie, Luke Evans will help Olly, Paloma Faith will team up with Will and Jamie Cullum will work with Sir Tom.

The three in each team chosen in the callbacks will go forward to next weekend’s semi-finals.

Paloma Faith and Will.I.Am

There, the competition intensifies as the superstar coaches face the challenging decision of selecting one of their artists to advance to the final. The prize for The Voice UK winner this year is a record deal, plus £50,000 and a luxury holiday.

Host Emma teases: “This series everyone who got up on stage was just incredible. With each person, it seemed like the talent just got better and better so before you knew it the teams were filled up with the most amazing people. That’s a testament to the show as you have to be good to take part, which makes it nearly impossible to whittle it down at the end.”

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.