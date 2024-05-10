ITV’s The 1% Club won’t air this Saturday

ITV has temporarily pulled The 1% Club from its broadcast schedule this weekend.

Advertisements

The show will take a week off, while Britain’s Got Talent moves to Sunday night.

Instead, ITV will air James Bond film Casino Royale while Eurovision is broadcast on BBC One.

The move comes after the death of The 1% Club contestant Steven Wong, who passed away shortly after filming his episode.

The game show, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, made the announcement after dedicating last Saturday’s episode to Wong.

Steven Wong, 52, participated in the popular quiz show but sadly did not get to see his appearance on television.

Despite reaching the 50% question, he did not make it to the final 1% question, which fellow contestants Daniel and Mitul answered, winning £99,000. At the end of the episode, the producers paid tribute to Wong with a message that read, “In memory of Steven Wong. 1972-2024.”

During his appearance, Wong shared an intriguing anecdote about his brush with Hollywood fame, revealing that he was one of the final two candidates for a role in the 1981 Indiana Jones movie, a part that eventually went to Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan.

Advertisements

“Wow! And you got down to the final two!” Lee responded before joking: “You say you don’t like to talk about it, you brought it up on national television.”

The 1% Club has already been renewed for two more series with applications open now to take part.