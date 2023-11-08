Five Big Brother housemates face DOUBLE eviction this week

Five housemates are up for eviction on Big Brother 2023 this week.

Tonight’s episode (8 November) saw the latest round of nominations with another double elimination looming on Friday.

Ahead of nominations, Jenkin was already facing the vote after the weekend’s Hunger Games twist.

Chanelle had been immune but due to breaking the rules, she had this immunity revoked. Meanwhile, Olivia, was banned from nominating for her second rule break.

Who’s up for eviction on Big Brother this week?

Once nominations were complete, Big Brother revealed that Jenkin, Olivia, Chanelle, Noky and Trish all face the public vote ahead of Friday night’s live eviction, airing on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Revealed in tonight’s episode of Big Brother, the housemates learned that Olivia, Noky, Chanelle and Trish received the most nominations from their fellow housemates this week, thus joining Jenkin who was put up during the Hunger Games task earlier this week.

Chanelle received four nominations from Jordan, Trish, Yinrun and Noky. Noky received three nominations from Henry, Yinrun and Tom. Trish received three nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin and Tom. Olivia received four nominations from Matty, Henry, and Jordan.

This week, an unprecedented five housemates are on the chopping block, the most in the series so far.

The polls for this week’s eviction kick off at 10 PM tonight, accessible solely through the Big Brother app. Fans are prompted to cast their votes for the housemate they want to see leave.

Come Friday’s live episode, two housemates will depart from the Big Brother house. Following the eviction, AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the ousted housemates for their initial live post-eviction interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

For now, Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The Big Brother 2023 final airs next Friday night (17 November) with a £100,000 prize fund up for grabs for this year’s BBUK champion.