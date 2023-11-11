Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 latest live show.

As of tonight (11 November), seven pairs have left the contest, leaving eight dynamic duos who showcased a fresh set of performances.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman returned to lead the show, with the remaining celebrities vying to continue in the competition and secure a spot in next weekend’s Blackpool special.

The couples took to the dancefloor, aiming to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, along with the home audience. The judges scored each performance out of 10, and these scores will be combined with the audience’s votes to determine Sunday’s results.

Tonight’s Strictly spoilers!

In this evening’s episode it was Layton Williams who topped the scores once again, achieving a near perfect 39 points. Shirley branded his Argentine Tango with pro partner Nikita Kuzmin “beyond perfection” with only Craig holding out from awarding a ten.

At the other end and Krishnan Guru Murphy and pro partner Lauren Oakley found himself bottom of this week’s Stictly leaderboard with 25 points after a Samba.

It could see the broadcaster star in the dance off where last week it was Adam Thomas who left the show.

Elsewhere in the show, Angela R and Kai sizzled with a fiery Paso Doble set to the pulsating rhythm of Madonna’s Hung Up. Meanwhile, Angela S and Carlos took a more subdued but equally enchanting approach, waltzing with grace and elegance.

The tempo picked up with Annabel and Johannes, who delivered a lively and spirited Samba. In contrast, Bobby and Dianne offered a more nuanced performance with their American Smooth to Ghost of You by 5 Seconds of Summer, blending fluid dance moves with a touch of emotional depth.

Ellie and Vito then slowed things down with a heartfelt Rumba to Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours while Nigel and Katya danced the latest Couple’s Choice dance.

As ever the judges’ scores will be combined with the results from the latest public vote.

The two celebrity couples at the bottom of the overall rankings will have to dance again for the judges in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Strictly returns on tonight on BBC One with the results from 7:20PM. As well as revealing who leaves, the professionals mark Remembrance Sunday with a beautiful group number and there’s a guest music performance from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.