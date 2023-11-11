Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard! Week 8's scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 8.

It was Adam Thomas who left Strictly Come Dancing last weekend and another celebrity will be sent home in tonight’s results show.

Saturday saw all eight of the remaining couples performing live once more with a brand new dance for all of them.

In Week 8, with the show beyond its midpoint and the excitement building towards next weekend’s Blackpool special, the competition intensified.

The judges, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, continued their usual practice of scoring each performance out of a total of 40 points.

By the night’s conclusion, Layton Williams led the scoreboard with an impressive 39 points for his Argentine Tango. The routine had Shirley, Motsi and Anton all on their feet with Shirley describing the dance as “beyond perfection”.

At the other end of tonight’s Strictly scores, Krishnan Guru Murphy found himself at the lower end with 25 points for his Samba .

You can recap the full leaderboard from Strictly’s 11 November show below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 7

Layton Williams – 39 points (9, 10, 10, 10) Ellie Leach – 35 points (8, 9, 9, 9) Nigel Harman – 34 points (8, 8, 9, 9) Angela Scanlon – 33 points (7, 9, 8, 9) Bobby Brazier – 32 points (7, 8, 8, 9) Angela Rippon – 32 points (8, 8, 8, 8) Annabel Croft – 31points (7, 8, 8, 8) Krishnan Guru Murphy – 25 points (5, 7, 6, 7)

In Sunday’s show (12 November), the judges’ scores from Saturday’s dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

The bottom two couples will have to dance again for the judges who will decide which one stays to make it through to Blackpool and which one is sent home.

Tomorrow’s show will also feature a special Remembrance Day performance from the Strictly professionals and music from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. Next week will see Strictly pack up its bags as the show heads to Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom for a special week of performances.