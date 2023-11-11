Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back live on TV tonight and here’s all you need to know!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the increasingly competitive Strictly Come Dancing, leading up to the much-anticipated Blackpool special next week.

Eight couples remain in the contest, each preparing to perform on the dance floor to win over both the studio judges and the audience at home.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will score each performance, while viewers get the opportunity to vote for their favourites. The two pairs with the lowest scores, combining judges’ ratings and audience votes, will face off in Sunday’s Results show dance-off.

Last weekend, Adam Thomas and pro dance partner Luba Mushtuk were eliminated from the competition, who will be next to leave the show?

Strictly Come Dancing line up

After six eliminations and one unplanned exit currently a total of eight celebs are remaining in the competition.

They include newsreader Angela Rippon, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actress Ellie Leach and musical theatre star Layton Williams.

Joining them are Casualty star Nigel Harman, tennis champion Annabel Croft, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and actor Bobby Brazier.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances

Here’s week 8’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Angela R and Kai: Paso Doble to Hung Up by Madonna – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne: American Smooth to Ghost of You by 5 Seconds of Summer – Stream/Download

Krishnan and Lauren: Samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos: Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston & Syreeta – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: Samba to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya: Couple’s Choice to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: Rumba to True Colours by Cyndi Lauper – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita: Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen – Stream/Download

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 11 November at 6:05PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The fabulous four – Shirley, Motsi, Anton and Craig – will have the difficult task of deciding who dances into next week and who is out the competition for good.

Plus there will be a beautiful Remembrance Sunday routine from the professional dancers, and there is a special performance from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.