Big Brother's Henry says Jordan 'has led me on' amid love triangle

There’s yet more drama for the Big Brother love-triangle between Henry, Jordan and Matty tonight.

In this evening, Henry and Matty have a one-on-one conversation in the bathroom about their relationship with Jordan.

However they are unaware that someone is listening in.

Jordan is heading to the bedroom and becomes aware of their private conversation.

Speaking to Yinrun in the bedroom, Jordan says: “Now I know Henry and Matty are talking about me.”

In their chat, Matty says to Henry: “If you’re being completely honest and I want to know for my own reflection and accountability as well, do you think I’ve led Jordan on?”

Henry pauses and then replies: “I don’t think so, no. I think in some ways Jordan has led me on to be honest.”

Elsewhere tonight, the atmosphere in the Big Brother house is charged with a mix of shock and strategy as housemates deal with the aftermath of Paul and Dylan’s recent evictions.

The elimination of Paul, in particular, has sent ripples through the group, with Tom, Olivia and Jenkin expressing disbelief.

Olivia, in a hushed conversation with Tom, pointed fingers at “those two girls.”

Tom lamented the loss, stating that Paul was “literally one of the most genuine ones of us all.”

Meanwhile, Trish’s humour about potentially being on the chopping block again did not sit well with everyone, drawing laughter from Henry but a stern disapproval from Tom.

Also tonight, housemates wake up to find a “Hunger Games” themed transformation of the house.

The group is split into District A, with Chanelle, Henry, Matty, Noky, and Tom, and District B, featuring birthday boy Jenkin, Jordan, Olivia, Trish, and Yinrun.

The day’s challenges will push their abilities to the brink in a test of dexterity, balance, risk-taking, strength, and endurance.

With the stakes higher than ever—one housemate will earn immunity while another will face the looming threat of public eviction—the question of who will rise to the occasion and who will falter remains hanging in the balance.

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.