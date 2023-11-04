Big Brother housemates plot to QUIT in fallout from latest eviction

Two Big Brother housemates have vowed to quit the house following Friday’s eviction.

It was Dylan and Paul who got the boot on Friday night in a double eviction from the house.

The pair had faced Trish and Noky in the latest public vote and there were some in the house who were unhappy with the result.

In the fallout, the divide between the housemates was clear.

Chanelle, Olivia, Tom and Jenkin complained about the other housemates, suggesting they were ganging up against them.

“We already know what’s going to happen next week but we have a hell of a last week if we do,” Tom said.

Olivia added: “Maybe next week our group will get a say in what actually happens in here.”

Jenkin suggested: “If you look at the pattern of how it’s going, it’s the loud ones that go first so it’ll be me and Liv next.”

Tom and Chanelle then vowed to quit the show if that prediction were to come true.

Tom declared: “If that happens we’ll walk out with them,” with Chanelle shaking his hand in solidarity.

Tom continued: “100 grand isn’t much money in the grand scheme of things, in 10 years time it won’t be worth a Freddo.”

He went on: “It feels like going against Trish is signing your death warrant in here…. I don’t care, I don’t think she’s a genuine person.”

The group then accused the other housemates of “parading around” following the eviction result.

“We’re all genuine, we’re gutted,” Tom said. “I know for a fact if it was Trish who left none of us would’ve been laughing or gloating or smiling, we wouldn’t have done that.”

Meanwhile Chanelle also plotted to sabotage this week’s shopping task to get back at the other housemates.

“I’m so done with this,” she said.

Tom enthused: “I’m thinking with the shopping task we only order mince, potatoes… food they can’t eat. Let’s order no bread. Let’s get vindictive about this because I’m more than happy to do the shopping task and ruin everything, I’ll go home. I don’t give a f**k. They took Paul away from me.”

Chanelle reflected: “We’re so childish.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.