Big Brother reveals new face to face nominations twist

Big Brother has revealed a brand new twist for the series with face to face nominations on their way!

Tonight (3 November) saw a double eviction as Dylan and Paul got the boot.

They faced eviction against Trish and Noky but received the most votes from viewers to be evicted in Friday’s live show.

On spin-off Big Brother Late & Live it was revealed that nominations would take place again on Tuesday, but with a twist.

This time around the housemates be forced to nominate face to face to decide who faces the next eviction.

Those currently left in the house alongside Trish and Noky are Jenkin, Olivia, Jordan, Henry, Matty, Tom, Chanelle and Yinrun.

It’s not been confirmed yet how many housemates will be evicted but with the Big Brother final looming, we wouldn’t be shocked if it’s another double exit.

Meanwhile, in the house following Friday’s double eviction and there were tears.

Tom was comforted by Jenkin after saying goodbye to Paul, while Chanelle revealed: “I actually cannot believe that he’s gone.”

Meanwhile Trish had her own worries after the result.

She told Jordan: “Now we’re going to have to cook our own deals now Dylan’s gone.”

Dylan and Paul’s exit followed a day of major drama in the house after Paul clashed with Trish and other housemates in a blazing row.

The latest highlights also saw Trish give some tough love to Jordan as he sought out advice about his ‘love triangle’ with Matty and Henry.

Big Brother 2023 continues Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. Live shows on Friday nights will also be airing on ITV1.

Alongside the main show and spin-off, live feed from the house is available from 11PM Sunday-Friday and from 9PM on Saturdays.

Yinrun is currently the favourite to win the series with the live final scheduled for later this month.