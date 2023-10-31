Big Brother reveals double eviction twist for this Friday night

TWO housemates will be evicted from Big Brother 2023 in this Friday’s live show.

Fresh from a shock backdoor eviction in Tuesday’s episode, two more housemates will get the boot in the first double eviction of the series.

Housemates nominated in the house today (Tuesday) and who nominated who will be revealed in Wednesday night’s highlights show.

The three or more housemates with the most nominations will face the public vote.

The upcoming eviction follows Kerry’s exit in Tuesday night’s episode as part of a Halloween twist.

In the episode that aired on Monday, Noky and Trish were tasked with making three ‘killer nominations’.

Their covert decision to nominate Olivia, Kerry, and Dylan placed the three in the hot seat for the public vote, all the while oblivious to the imminent public vote.

In last night’s show, the secrecy surrounding Noky and Trish’s stealthy nominations was unveiled. Olivia, Dylan, and Kerry were brought into Big Brother’s mysterious Room 101.

All housemates discovered the nominations were made by Noky and Trish. Following this, Big Brother declared that Kerry had received the majority of the votes from viewers, resulting in her eviction.

As for Dylan and Olivia, they returned to the house causing major drama with a huge row breaking out between Dylan and Trish.

It’s sure to shake up the latest nominations ahead of Friday’s eviction.

Meanwhile, Kerry has spoken out after her exit from the house.

Appearing on spin-off show Late & Live, she told host Will Best: “Honestly, I am genuinely, I was so ready to come out. It was the best experience, ever. I wouldn’t change a thing… but I was ready to get out.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The results of this week’s nominations will be revealed in Wednesday night’s episode.

AJ Odudu and Will will host the next live eviction on Friday night.