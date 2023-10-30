The Voice UK coaches reveal all about the brand new series

The Voice UK 2023 launches this Saturday night on the search for the next singing sensation.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am have once again assumed their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

Olly, who is set to depart the show after this series, reflects: “I feel so proud of this show. When I started, I never imagined I’d be here for 6 or 7 years.”

The Voice UK: SR7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: will.i.am, Anne Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs

But this season? It’s all about the energy, zest, and positivity for Olly. “I want characters and entertainers,” he asserts. “I achieved that this year across the board, I got some really amazing people.”

He desires participants who radiate good energy, and notes: “Sometimes there’s people that just need a chance. This year there’s a singer in his late seventies and I gave him that chance.”

However, Olly also acknowledges the evolution in his approach each season. “Sometimes you get stuck in the mud, picking the same type of singers,” he muses. He hints at the varied talent this season, discussing participants hailing from backgrounds as diverse as Kenya and Ukraine.

Discussing the new addition of groups, Olly shares: “It’s been wicked to see dancing, rapping, singing and harmonies – when there’s more people on stage it can go in any direction.”

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: Olly Murs

Will.i.am – the only coach to have appeared on every series – chimes in: “It now reflects real life, in real life it’s not just a good singer versus a good singer. It’s a good singer vs a poet vs a rapper vs a group vs a duo vs a guitarist vs instrumentalist.

“Music is the entire imagination of folks that are passionate about making sense out of noise. So now that we have groups in the mix, it’s more reflective of real life.”

On what she’s looking for this year, Anne-Marie shares: “For me it’s not about if they can do all these high notes and even though that’s amazing, for me it’s about their tone. If the tone isn’t there then it doesn’t excite me.”

She explains: “It’s easy, when you hear it, it’s an easy decision to press the button. I think most of the time I press my button really quick because I can hear it straight away. Most of the time I don’t hold out until the end.”

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Anne Marie

Meanwhile Sir Tom reveals: “I think we’ve had some of the best singers we’ve ever had. I think it’s got stronger and stronger and it’s been more difficult in the Blind Auditions this time to turn people away as they’ve been so good.”

On what gets him to hit his buzzer, the music legend continues: “Truth, that’s what I look for, honesty and truth. Something that comes out from the singer rather than copying or training just to put into the phrasing. Whichever song they perform I want to hear the person come through it.”

Of course it’s not just the contestants who are competing but the coaches too – with them all naming Olly as the most competitive.

Olly however is quick to call out the others, playfully suggesting: “They all want to win! They’re more tactical than me, but it means a lot to me because that was once me.

“When I watch the contestants I know what that feeling is like. I’m someone that came from a show too so this is my environment and it’s where it started for me.”

The Voice UK starts Saturday 4 November at 8:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.