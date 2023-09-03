The Voice UK 2023 starts soon as judges for new series are revealed

The Voice UK returns for 2023 with a brand new series on its way to TV.

The hit singing competition will be back with four red chairs ready to spin.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am will all be back as coaches for what will be the show’s twelfth series.

Emma Willis hosts The Voice UK on ITV

The much-loved television presenter, Emma Willis, is also back as the host, presiding over all the thrilling action.

As for when The Voice UK is back on TV this year, there’s no official word yet but ITV has confirmed it will air as part of its autumn 2023 schedule on ITV1 and ITVX. We’ll update this post with the start date as soon as it’s confirmed!

Meanwhile there are some changes to the competition for 2023.

For the very first time in The Voice history, groups have been given the opportunity to audition for their shot at becoming the champion.

Plus, the grand prize has got an upgrade – now including a recording contract with Universal Records as well as a substantial £50,000 cash reward and a luxurious holiday.

As ever, contestants will start their journey to the final with the blind auditions which The Voice has become known for.

Hopefuls will sing to the backs of the coaches hoping to persuade them to hit their buttons and spin around with only the talent of their voices.

If a coach likes what they hear, they can hit their button to pick that act for their teams. However if more than one coach turns, it’s up to the contestant to choose which team to join.

Those that make it onto one of the four teams will head through to the callbacks where the coaches will have to whittle down their teams for the semi-final.

Ultimately, just one lucky act will be crowned winner of The Voice UK.

Last year’s series saw Team Tom’s Anthonia Edwards win the competition.