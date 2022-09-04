Sir Tom Jones has The Voice UK fans in tears with an emotional performance

Sir Tom Jones had The Voice UK viewers on the verge of tears this weekend with an emotional performance

Series 11 of The Voice sees Sir Tom back on the show alongside fellow returning coaches Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.

Last night saw the blind auditions kick off but it wasn't just the acts that performed.

During a break in the auditions, Sir Tom gave a moving performance of I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall while sat in the iconic red chairs.

And he revealed the emotional reason why the song meant so much to him.

He explained: "My wife, she was dying of lung cancer, so I said, I was always able to fix stuff and to do things if she needed me I was always there.

"She said, 'Don't crumble with me, don't fall now, you've done everything you can, you must carry on and do what you do.'

"So I put the song, when I heard it, it was like it was written for this situation. It's a lovely song."

Elsewhere in the opening episode of The Voice there were showstopping auditions, including 27-year-old estate agent Mark Howard from Nottingham.

Singing Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man, he got turns from all four coaches before deciding to join Team Anne-Marie.

With Emma Willis again at the helm, The Voice UK is open to talented soloist, duos and trios.

Up for grabs for the winner is the top prize of a recording deal.

The winner of The Voice 2022 will be crowned later this year. For now, The Voice continues with its blind auditions on Saturday nights.

Full episodes of The Voice UK 2022 via the ITV Hub.

Singers who make it past the first round will go on to compete in the new Callbacks round.