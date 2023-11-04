Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.
On Saturday evening, the remaining nine pairs took to the stage for their seventh live performance of the series.
Here’s a rundown of all the routines, along with scores from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Jive
Song: Shake Ur Body by SHY FX, T.Power, Di – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 36 (8, 10, 10, 8)
Angela R and Kai
Dance: Waltz
Song: Fascination by Nat King Cole – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 8, 6, 7)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Tango
Song: Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 33 (7, 9, 9, 8)
Angela S and Carlos
Dance: Samba
Song: Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Wings by Birdy – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Sail by AWOLNATION – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Adam and Luba
Dance: American Rumba
Song: Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)
Krishnan and Lauren
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)
As is tradition, the judges’ scores from Saturday will be combined with the recent public votes.
The two celebrity duos with the lowest collective scores will be dancing once more in the results show on Sunday evening.
Don’t forget, tune into BBC One at 7:15PM on Sunday for the results and a special performance by Zara Larsson.