Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.

On Saturday evening, the remaining nine pairs took to the stage for their seventh live performance of the series.

Here’s a rundown of all the routines, along with scores from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Jive

Song: Shake Ur Body by SHY FX, T.Power, Di – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 36 (8, 10, 10, 8)

Angela R and Kai

Dance: Waltz

Song: Fascination by Nat King Cole – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 28 (7, 8, 6, 7)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Tango

Song: Nothing Breaks Like a Heart by Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 33 (7, 9, 9, 8)

Angela S and Carlos

Dance: Samba

Song: Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Wings by Birdy – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Sail by AWOLNATION – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 30 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Ellie and Vito

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Adam and Luba

Dance: American Rumba

Song: Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Krishnan and Lauren

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 30 (6, 8, 8, 8)

As is tradition, the judges’ scores from Saturday will be combined with the recent public votes.

The two celebrity duos with the lowest collective scores will be dancing once more in the results show on Sunday evening.

Don’t forget, tune into BBC One at 7:15PM on Sunday for the results and a special performance by Zara Larsson.