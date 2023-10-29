Anne-Marie 'won't return to The Voice UK in 2024'

Anne-Marie will reportedly not return to The Voice UK in 2024.

The popstar is set to be leaving the famous spinning red chairs following its upcoming series, due to begin next Saturday night.

Anne-Marie will follow Olly Murs in departing the show, after he revealed last month he would not be back next year.

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper that producers were keen to ‘refresh’ the current line up of coaches, which also currently includes Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am.

A source said: “Anne-Marie has loved being part of the show but producers want to give the series a refresh.

“ITV wants to ensure that the show pulls in teens, so they are always looking at who is hot in the music world.”

A spokesperson for ITV said that the coaching line up for next year’s show would be confirmed in due course.

In September, Olly said it wasn’t his decision to exit the show and he was “gutted” after getting a call from producers.

“It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come,” he admitted.

The former X Factor star candidly confessed: “But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.”

For now, The Voice UK will return for its twelfth series on Saturday, 4 November.

It’ll be the last series for Olly and Anne-Marie who appear as coaches alongside Sir Tom and Will.i.am, who have both been on the show since its first series on BBC One in 2012.

Olly Murs on The Voice UK. ©ITV Plc

Emma Willis returns as host, welcoming a fresh group of vocal talents eager to impress the coaches and earn that coveted chair turn.

2023 brings a fresh twist to the show, welcoming group performances to the audition stage. Beyond clinching a recording deal with Universal Records, this season’s champion will be rewarded with a hefty £50,000 prize and an extravagant holiday.

The Voice UK airs on ITV1 and ITVX.