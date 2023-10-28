Survivor UK next episode and TV schedule

Survivor UK is back with a brand new series on the BBC – here’s when to watch on TV and online.

Joel Dommett takes on the role of host in this all-new series of the ultimate physical and psychological competition.

The adventure unfolds with 18 individuals across the UK, stranded in a tropical setting. Here, they are divided into two tribes, locked in fierce competition encompassing a variety of physical and mental trials, all in the quest for either rewards or immunity.

As the game progresses, contestants are systematically voted off. Eventually, the two tribes will converge, transforming the competition into a head-to-head showdown. In the end, only one person can emerge triumphant, seizing the coveted £100,000 cash prize and earning the esteemed title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor UK broadcast schedule

Survivor will air on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights for eight weeks – that’s sixteen episodes in total.

The first two episodes air on Saturday, 28 October at 8:25PM and Sunday, 29 October at 8PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with both weekend’s episodes available to stream from Saturday nights.

In the first episode, we’re introduced before the two tribes are immediately thrust into competition during their initial reward challenge.

The 18 castaways face a gruelling test of stamina to secure essential supplies. As the challenge unfolds, divisions begin to surface, and the true nature of their personalities is laid bare. The tribe that falls short in this demanding environment faces the challenge of coping with their loss.

In addition to the reward challenge, the tribes also engage in their inaugural immunity challenge, a test of remarkable endurance. For the tribe that comes up short, it signifies a showdown at sunset during Tribal Council, where they must make the difficult decision to vote one of their own out.

The burning questions loom: Which tribe will emerge victorious in the first immunity challenge? And who will be the first castaway to leave the game, seeing their aspirations of winning £100,000 and claiming the title of Sole Survivor crumble?