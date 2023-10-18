Two housemates have been nominated for the latest Big Brother 2023 eviction.

Who’s up for eviction on Big Brother?

Zak and Henry will face the public vote this week with one being booted out on Friday night.

They’ll become the second housemate to leave this year’s series following Farida’s exit last week.

In tonight’s show (Wednesday), housemates nominated once again with each asked to vote for two other housemates they wanted to see out of the house.

Zak received five nominations from Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle, Jenkin and Henry.

Henry received four nominations from Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.

Additionally, Jordan, Trish, Paul and Matty had three nominations. Noky, Hallie and Olivia received two nominations each. See a full run down of who nominated who on Big Brother this week here.

The results of nominations garnered strong reactions in the house, seeing tonight’s episode extended to the later time of 10:15PM.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Paul and Trish revealed a feud as they nominated one another.

Paul nominated Trish because he said he was “getting lectured a little bit rather than just having a clear, open, light-hearted conversation.”

Trish nominated Paul, saying he was “emotionally not very intelligent,” and added: “There’s no deepness to him. He’s just not interesting in my opinion.”

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode, Jordan had a candid conversation with Matt about coming out to his family.

Big Brother 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The live eviction will take place on Friday night, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Last week saw Farida become the first housemate to be evicted from the new series.

Alongside the main show, AJ and Will also front spin-off Big Brother: Late & Live each evening after the highlights.

Plus, fans can watch live feed direct from the house online into the early hours via ITVX – so long as you don’t mind the bird sounds.