Here’s a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight’s Big Brother 2023 highlights.

The latest episode sees the second day of this week’s ‘Happy Camp’ shopping task, with most housemates waking up in the garden.

Olivia, Kerry, Paul, and Jenkin have been designated as ‘VIP Glampers’ and spent the night in the lounge.

All the housemates are summoned to the garden by Big Brother for a laughter yoga session. Big Brother says: “Your task is to quite simply, laugh your heads off. You must all laugh simultaneously for five minutes without stopping to pass this part of the shopping task.”

Later, Noky and Chanelle speak about their disagreement over the “VIP Glampers” decision.

Noky tells Chanelle: “I really wanted you to feel empowered in that moment to say you wanted it in that moment. But then obviously, it got more complicated when I then didn’t want to say that I wanted it because of the ‘deserving’ thing, so I can tell why you would be confused.”

Chanelle responds: “In the future, if you wanted to speak to me, honestly, if I ever did anything to upset you, I would want you to know that you could literally take me to the side and have a conversation. Honestly, I’m so understanding. I know you have the best heart, and it’s in the right place. It was definitely a misunderstanding.”

Meanwhile, Hallie also has something to get off her chest about the task.

She tells the other housemates: “Guys, I just want to say something. I had a bit of a diva moment yesterday, and I want to apologize because it’s happened a few times now, and yesterday was the breaking point of all divaness.”

However some of the group call into question Hallie’s actions and accuse her of playing up to the cameras.

Finally, Jordan expresses his annoyance with something Tom said to Trish in the garden.

Jordan tells Tom, “Even last night when I was talking to Tom, he was like ‘You don’t do anything,’ and I didn’t like it coming from him, but I accept it coming from you because we have that connection.”

Later, Jordan addresses Tom again, saying, “Tom, I need to tell you, you know the dishes? I washed up so many dishes.” Tom responds, “I saw, mate. I am proud of you.” Jordan points out, “That’s what I do every night, you just don’t notice.”

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.