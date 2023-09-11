My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX: The parents and their children

The cast of singletons on new ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad UK has been announced.

My Mum, Your Dad is not your typical relationship show; the series follows a selection of single parents, nominated by their adult children, who get a second chance at love.

However, here’s the twist: unbeknownst to these parents, their offspring will be observing their every move from a concealed location called ‘The Bunker.’ Within this surveillance room, they will have a front-row seat to witness their parents’ romantic journeys unfold. Furthermore, they will possess the power to play matchmaker and influence the dating destinies of their beloved mum or dad.

Hosted by Davina McCall, My Mum, Your Dad airs on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9PM.

My Mum, Your Dad cast

Monique and daughter Taiya

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Taiya and mum Monique. ©ITV

Age: 50

From: Winchmore Hill

Occupation: Therapist/student

Put forward by: Daughter Taiya

Monique says: “My dating history has been disappointing and disheartening with poor judgement. I find it hard to read somebody properly, I like to give everyone a chance even when I know deep inside it’s not quite right. I’m the eternal optimist when it comes to meeting somebody.”

Taiya says: “I nominated my mum because I think she deserves love! She’s put everything aside to raise me and my sister for so many years so I thought now is my mum’s time.”

Sharon and daughter Tia

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tia and mum Sharon. ©ITV

Age: 53

From: Sunderland

Occupation: Safeguarding and welfare officer in education

Put forward by: Daughter Tia

Sharon says: “I’ve got to a point in my life where my confidence has been knocked down a lot, and I’ve got low self-esteem. I hope people will look at me and think, ‘Wow, she’s very brave, she has been hurt but she hasn’t closed herself off completely.'”

Tia says: “I feel like it’s finally her time to be happy. I think she’s put herself on the backburner to bring up myself and my sister. In the last few years I feel like she’s given up on love, so she didn’t want to try anymore. I hope putting her forward will be the push she needs to put herself first.”

Caroline and daughter Karli

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Karli and mum Caroline. ©ITV

Age: 51

From: South Lanarkshire

Occupation: Tech advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic

Put forward by: Daughter Karli

Caroline says: “I’ve been single for such a long time, it’s probably the longest I’ve ever been single! I’ve always been quite happy being single but I think she thought, ‘Mum, you need to get out there!'”

Karli says: “She’s a bad judge of character. All the guys she’s been with before have been liars and cheats! She doesn’t get out much either”

Natalie and son Kaliel

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Natalie and son Kaliel. ©ITV

Age: 44

From: Bournemouth

Occupation: Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach

Put forward by: Son Kaliel

Natalie says: “I’ve been on my own for a long time. I think he thinks it’s my time for me now. Since my last relationship I’ve been building my business and focusing on my kids. But now, I think he’d like me to find love.”

Kaliel says: “I would say she’s been unlucky. She’s probably picked the wrong people before that don’t have the same morals and aren’t on the same path as she is.”

Paul and daughter Mazey

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Paul and daughter Mazey. ©ITV

Age: 47

From: London, lives in Bath

Occupation: Owner, decorating company

Put forward by: Daughter Mazey

Paul says: “Mazey was just like, ‘You’ve got to sort yourself out.’ She wants me to settle down and just be happy with a partner. All my friends are in long-term relationships. It’s been a while since I’ve been in that sort of position”

Mazey says: “I want to see him settled. The way he was dating before wasn’t working. I wanted him to date outside of the box”

Clayton and son Christian

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Clayton and son Christian. ©ITV

Age: 57

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Pastoral support officer

Put forward by: Son Christian

Clayton says: “I’m pretty effervescent. I’m all about balance in terms of fun – I’d say there’s a cheeky side to me. I’m pretty energetic. I’m straight-talking as well.”

Christian says: “I just want him to settle down, find the right person – he’s getting on now! I want him to live life with someone. I want him to travel with someone and get out there.”

Roger and daughter Jess

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessica and dad Roger. ©ITV

Age: 58 (at time of filming)

From: Derbyshire

Occupation: Postman

Put forward by: Daughter Jess

Roger says: “With what’s happened to me, I lost my wife, I know that you can get up and life can be over in a split second. People talk about it, but I’ve actually seen it.”

Jess says: “It was a joint thing with my brother and sister and it was our way of basically telling him that we were happy for him to start dating, if that was something he wanted to do. It was a cop out on our part really, as it meant we didn’t need to sit down and actually say it. It was a sneaky way of saying, ‘Oh look at this, do you want to look into this?’ Never actually expected anything to come of it”

Elliott and son Zachary

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Elliott and son Zachary. ©ITV

Age: 53

From: Essex

Occupation: PE teacher/football coach

Put forward by: Son Zachary

Elliott says: “My life has turned into the same routine of getting up, brushing teeth, going to work, cooking dinner, going to the gym and going to bed. That is kind of it. I couldn’t see any real change to that and then this opportunity came up. I don’t know why, but for some reason it’s something I feel I need to do.”

Zachary says: “He deserves a chance to be happy and he hasn’t had that. I want him to have what a lot of his friends have done; get married and settle down. He deserves the opportunity to find the ‘end stages’ of love.”

Janey and son Will

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: William and mum Janey. ©ITV

Age: 47

From: West Sussex

Occupation: Singer/recruitment manager

Put forward by: Son Will

Janey says: “[My son]’s lost all hope for me, he thinks I’m undateable! He wants me to meet someone. I’ve lived alone with William for all his life pretty much and he’s now left home for uni, and just wants to see that I’m ok.”

Will says: “It’s getting a bit desperate now! We need a good chance of getting her to find someone. If it takes me to get involved, then that’s apparently how dire things have got”

My Mum, Your Dad starts Monday 11th September, 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.