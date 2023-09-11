The cast of singletons on new ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad UK has been announced.
My Mum, Your Dad is not your typical relationship show; the series follows a selection of single parents, nominated by their adult children, who get a second chance at love.
However, here’s the twist: unbeknownst to these parents, their offspring will be observing their every move from a concealed location called ‘The Bunker.’ Within this surveillance room, they will have a front-row seat to witness their parents’ romantic journeys unfold. Furthermore, they will possess the power to play matchmaker and influence the dating destinies of their beloved mum or dad.
Hosted by Davina McCall, My Mum, Your Dad airs on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9PM.
My Mum, Your Dad cast
Monique and daughter Taiya
Age: 50
From: Winchmore Hill
Occupation: Therapist/student
Put forward by: Daughter Taiya
Monique says: “My dating history has been disappointing and disheartening with poor judgement. I find it hard to read somebody properly, I like to give everyone a chance even when I know deep inside it’s not quite right. I’m the eternal optimist when it comes to meeting somebody.”
Taiya says: “I nominated my mum because I think she deserves love! She’s put everything aside to raise me and my sister for so many years so I thought now is my mum’s time.”
Sharon and daughter Tia
Age: 53
From: Sunderland
Occupation: Safeguarding and welfare officer in education
Put forward by: Daughter Tia
Sharon says: “I’ve got to a point in my life where my confidence has been knocked down a lot, and I’ve got low self-esteem. I hope people will look at me and think, ‘Wow, she’s very brave, she has been hurt but she hasn’t closed herself off completely.'”
Tia says: “I feel like it’s finally her time to be happy. I think she’s put herself on the backburner to bring up myself and my sister. In the last few years I feel like she’s given up on love, so she didn’t want to try anymore. I hope putting her forward will be the push she needs to put herself first.”
Caroline and daughter Karli
Age: 51
From: South Lanarkshire
Occupation: Tech advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic
Put forward by: Daughter Karli
Caroline says: “I’ve been single for such a long time, it’s probably the longest I’ve ever been single! I’ve always been quite happy being single but I think she thought, ‘Mum, you need to get out there!'”
Karli says: “She’s a bad judge of character. All the guys she’s been with before have been liars and cheats! She doesn’t get out much either”
Natalie and son Kaliel
Age: 44
From: Bournemouth
Occupation: Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach
Put forward by: Son Kaliel
Natalie says: “I’ve been on my own for a long time. I think he thinks it’s my time for me now. Since my last relationship I’ve been building my business and focusing on my kids. But now, I think he’d like me to find love.”
Kaliel says: “I would say she’s been unlucky. She’s probably picked the wrong people before that don’t have the same morals and aren’t on the same path as she is.”
Paul and daughter Mazey
Age: 47
From: London, lives in Bath
Occupation: Owner, decorating company
Put forward by: Daughter Mazey
Paul says: “Mazey was just like, ‘You’ve got to sort yourself out.’ She wants me to settle down and just be happy with a partner. All my friends are in long-term relationships. It’s been a while since I’ve been in that sort of position”
Mazey says: “I want to see him settled. The way he was dating before wasn’t working. I wanted him to date outside of the box”
Clayton and son Christian
Age: 57
From: Nottingham
Occupation: Pastoral support officer
Put forward by: Son Christian
Clayton says: “I’m pretty effervescent. I’m all about balance in terms of fun – I’d say there’s a cheeky side to me. I’m pretty energetic. I’m straight-talking as well.”
Christian says: “I just want him to settle down, find the right person – he’s getting on now! I want him to live life with someone. I want him to travel with someone and get out there.”
Roger and daughter Jess
Age: 58 (at time of filming)
From: Derbyshire
Occupation: Postman
Put forward by: Daughter Jess
Roger says: “With what’s happened to me, I lost my wife, I know that you can get up and life can be over in a split second. People talk about it, but I’ve actually seen it.”
Jess says: “It was a joint thing with my brother and sister and it was our way of basically telling him that we were happy for him to start dating, if that was something he wanted to do. It was a cop out on our part really, as it meant we didn’t need to sit down and actually say it. It was a sneaky way of saying, ‘Oh look at this, do you want to look into this?’ Never actually expected anything to come of it”
Elliott and son Zachary
Age: 53
From: Essex
Occupation: PE teacher/football coach
Put forward by: Son Zachary
Elliott says: “My life has turned into the same routine of getting up, brushing teeth, going to work, cooking dinner, going to the gym and going to bed. That is kind of it. I couldn’t see any real change to that and then this opportunity came up. I don’t know why, but for some reason it’s something I feel I need to do.”
Zachary says: “He deserves a chance to be happy and he hasn’t had that. I want him to have what a lot of his friends have done; get married and settle down. He deserves the opportunity to find the ‘end stages’ of love.”
Janey and son Will
Age: 47
From: West Sussex
Occupation: Singer/recruitment manager
Put forward by: Son Will
Janey says: “[My son]’s lost all hope for me, he thinks I’m undateable! He wants me to meet someone. I’ve lived alone with William for all his life pretty much and he’s now left home for uni, and just wants to see that I’m ok.”
Will says: “It’s getting a bit desperate now! We need a good chance of getting her to find someone. If it takes me to get involved, then that’s apparently how dire things have got”
My Mum, Your Dad starts Monday 11th September, 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.