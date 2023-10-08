How to watch Big Brother UK live feed online

Big Brother UK live feed will be returning for the new series on ITV – here’s how to watch.

A brand new reboot of Big Brother begins this weekend, continuing nightly on ITV2.

Alongside the main highlights show, live streaming direct from the house will be making a comeback.

How to watch Big Brother UK live feed

Big Brother: Live Stream will be available seven nights a week for 2023.

You can watch the live feed online exclusively via ITV’s streaming platform ITVX.

Each evening live feed will begin after spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live, which itself will follow the highlights episodes at 9PM.

The stream will give fans the chance to observe live footage well into the late hours, running to 2AM.

AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting

AJ Odudu and Will Best present the new series and it’s spin-off, broadcast the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience – giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

A fresh ensemble of thoughtfully chosen housemates, hailing from diverse backgrounds, will inhabit the world’s most renowned reality TV residence for a duration of up to six weeks.

With cameras documenting their every move, the entire nation will be engrossed in their unfolding stories.

This captivating drama will unfold within the iconic Big Brother house, undergoing a contemporary transformation to suit this reimagination of the show.

Engaging challenges, suspenseful nominations, and live evictions will return, with the public once again playing a pivotal role. Their votes throughout the series will culminate in the selection of the ultimate victor, who will depart with a life-altering cash prize.

Big Brother UK originally debuted on UK television screens via Channel 4 in 2020, before transitioning to Channel 5 in 2011.