The Voice Kids: SR7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott. ©ITV Plc

The Voice Kids UK has been shelved by ITV with no new series currently planned.

Will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Ronan Keating were back in the spinning red chairs for the latest season earlier this month.

However it’s been revealed the shoe won’t return for a new series in 2024.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pixie Lott, Danny Jones, Ronan Keating and will.i.am. ©ITV Plc

ITV said the show would be “taking a break”.

In a statement, they commented (via The Sun): “The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024.

“We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of The Voice-branded specials.”

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK Kids welcomes talented young performers between the ages of seven and 14.

In order to win, they first need a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

As with the adult version, the young performers perform their chosen song with a live band.

Following each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with Ronan, Danny, Will and Pixie, all four coaches will turn to share with the contestants words of advice and encouragement.

The most recent series concluded in July.

As voted for by the show’s studio audience, it was 11-year-old identical twins Andrea & Shanice on Team Will who won the show.

The pair reacted to their victory: “We’re feeling very good. Excited!”

“I’m so proud of you guys,” Will told the pair.

You can catch up with The Voice Kids UK now via the ITVX website.

Meanwhile the main series of The Voice’s main series is set to return with a brans new series later in 2023 on ITV1.

will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs make up the coaches in the spinning chairs, once again on the search for the nation’s best up and coming singing talent.