Behind the scenes with Big Brother hosts AJ and Will

AJ Odudu and Will Best are excited to return as hosts of Big Brother, reflecting on their bond, standout moments from last season, and sharing their hopes for the upcoming series.

How does it feel to be back hosting a new series of Big Brother?

AJ: So fantastic! The first one, there was so much anticipation around it and we wanted to do it justice and pay homage to the show that we all know and love, and put our own stamp on it. We’re just delighted that it was really well received by the audience, so much so that we’re back for round two and we couldn’t be happier.

Does it feel different this time around? How are you feeling in the weeks leading up the launch compared to last time?

Will: Last series I made sure I had plenty of time in the run up to it to prepare. This time I’ve been travelling for work a lot, and still have to pack in shoots in Ibiza and Colombia…I’m looking at it as last minute training though, so I’m going to be nicely match fit by the time we kick off. Ready to hit the ground running. Can’t wait!

AJ: Ibiza…Colombia…? My heart bleeds for you Will! Going into this series, it’s less nerves and more excitement. We already know that we’ve got an amazing team and I already know that I’ve got the most incredible co-presenter. And if the cast are anything like they were last year, then it’s going to be a series full of excitement and so much fun.

Will: The last series showed us the bond you can form with the housemates – it reminded us what those housemates become to you as a viewer. This time around getting a new batch in and getting to know them, we’re reminded how much they can become part of your family.

What was it like hosting the series alongside each other?

Will: We said going into the first one, it was so great to be able to share it with a friend – I think partly we had it in the back of our minds, for better or for worse. If it’s harder than we thought then it will be great to have that support of a friend. But now that we’ve done it, the main takeaway was that it’s really fun – Friday eviction nights are just fun! We get to hang out every Friday night and sharing the good times is what I’m really excited about.

AJ: I echo what Will said. It was definitely everything I wanted it to be and more. I was so excited to be working with Will last series. It’s very rare that you get to do a job that you always dreamed of since you were a little girl and it’s extra rare that you get to do it with one of your best mates – a dream come true.

Do you both have a standout moment from last series?

Will: I think the resolution of Jordan and Henry because that became such a massive storyline throughout the series. It was a bit of a perfect storm when it comes to storylines – first it was unrequited love then it was a ‘Will they? Won’t they?’ but simultaneously with a love triangle and at the centre of it was Jordan who is the most inscrutable enigma you’ve seen on TV. There was a lot going on and the resolution of them having their kiss. They’re both so likeable – everyone was rooting for Henry in a rom-com way.

AJ: Henry’s defining moment for me was him sitting in the Diary Room crying with a party hat on because he was so upset. It was so sad but also the most human thing ever because we’ve all felt like that at some point and we could all relate.

Will: And Matty’s eviction – I was in floods of tears. I thought they did that so well, the music, the way the letter was written. I absolutely loved it. I thought that was going to win us a BAFTA!

How are you both preparing for the new series?

Will: I think when I’ve got a Sunday off I’m going to go to a spa weekend.

AJ: I know what’s going to happen, I’m just going to end up working and partying in the lead up to Big Brother and I’ll start the series knackered!

Have you decided on your launch night looks yet?

AJ: The answer truthfully is I don’t know what I’m going to wear and it’s stressing me out! But luckily, I work with such an amazing glam squad and stylist and I have no doubt they’ll pull something out of the bag.

Will: Tobi is actually working on it today and she’s been asking me lots of questions but we haven’t discussed launch specifically yet. But we’re always batting ideas around, there are mood boards on the go. There have been some strong red carpet looks from other gentlemen over the last few months which we’re taking some inspiration from.

What are you hoping to see from the cast in the new series?

Will: I think they got the balance right last time in terms of age and demographic – I think it was a really good spread. I’m hoping to see more of the same. I’d definitely like some older people in the house – I want to see the 30s repped!

AJ: That is the thing with Big Brother – we can really have a diverse cast in every sense of the word. People that represent the whole country – it doesn’t matter what age you are, if you’re single or not, what your religion is, what your gender is, what colour you are, what cultural background you come from. That’s the most beautiful thing and one of the reasons I’m always so excited to be a part of this show. It’s one of the most diverse shows on television and that’s why I’m so proud to be a part of it.

Did you both pick up any pre-show rituals before hosting together live?

Will: The whole team does a hand in the middle ‘woah’. We’re both so lucky that we’ve got such good teams – everyone is so cool and gets on and it becomes one family really. I have my little bottle of beer and a Coca-Cola – a lot of fizzy!

AJ: I’m too nervous to have a bev before a show! I have a bag of sweets and I’m hot to trot.

Will: We do pictures before as well, that’s our last thing before going live.

AJ: If I feel like my squad is around me and we’ve taken some glamorous shots then I feel ready to go. I get mic’d up, we do our little ‘hands-in’ and we’re ready to go live.

