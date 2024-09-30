The BBC has issued an apology to Amanda Abbington after a bullying scandal on Strictly Come Dancing.

The controversy involved Amanda’s dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, with claims of bullying and mistreatment throughout the show’s rehearsals.

Today, the BBC released the findings of its investigation into Giovanni’s conduct, and while the professional dancer has been mostly cleared of most allegations, it upheld six against the performer.

Amanda and Giovanni

Statement in full

The BBC said: “The BBC has now concluded its review into the complaints made by Amanda Abbington against Giovanni Pernice. We take any allegations of bullying and harassment very seriously and this review has taken time due to its complex nature and our desire to ensure a rigorous and robust process was undertaken.

“Strictly Come Dancing is a family show and we rightly expect very high standards. While competition can be tough, rigorous and demanding, we want the show to ultimately be a joyous and transformative experience.

“It is a great shame if this hasn’t been the case for everyone who has appeared on the show.

Giovanni – (C) BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron

“We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

“At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough. This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important.

“The BBC heard from a number of individuals in making its findings. We want to thank them for participating.

The BBC added it had taken extensive steps to enhance its duty of care for those on the show.

Amanda Abbington. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

In her own statement, Amanda said: “This apology means a great deal to me.

“So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were ‘not enough’.

“What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they’ve promised, to ensure others don’t experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did.”

Meanwhile in a post on Instagram, Giovanni expressed that he was “happy” because “none of the serious allegations” against him had been upheld.

He added: “I appreciate that dancing is a very difficult thing in every possible way and sometimes you get frustrated.

“But the only reason why you get frustrated is because you care about what you do.”