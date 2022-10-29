The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK 2022 was back this evening for its grand final – here are all the performances.

The Voice UK’s eleventh series concluded this weekend as the winner was crowned.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am have once again assumed their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

After each picking one finalist in last week’s semi-final, tonight saw the top four contestants go head to head as they battled it out to win a record contract.

In the final the four finalists performed both a solo song and a duet with their coaches before the third and fourth place was revealed. The top two acts then went head to head to take the title.

Recap all the performances and results below…

Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard

Opening the final was Mark Howard who performed One Last Time by Ariana Grande for his solo song.

David then returned with coach Anne-Marie for a duet, singing Viva Forever by the Spice Girls.

Team Olly: David Adeogun

Next up, Team Olly’s David Adeogun performed You’ll Never Walk Alone.

For their duet, Olly and David performed Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John and George Michael .

Team Will: Naomi Johnson

Team Will’s Naomi Johnson started her journey in the final with a solo performance of Fighter by Christina Aguilera.

For her duet with coach Will, Naomi performed Beyoncé classic Crazy In Love.

Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards

Last up was Team Tom’s Anthonia Edwards who performed When The Party’s Over by Billie Eilish for her solo song.

For their duet, Anthonia and Sir Tom belted out It’s Man’s Man’s World to close the first round of the final performances.

Top two acts revealed!

After the solo performances and duets, the studio audience and virtual audience members voted for their favourite. With the fewest votes, Team Will’s Naomi Johnson and Team Anne-Marie’s Mark Howard were eliminated leaving Team Olly’s David Adeogun and Team Tom’s Anthonia Edwards to go head to head as each performed their potential winner’s single.

Team Olly: David Adeogun final song

First to sing his potential winner’s song was David Adeogun who performed Diamonds by Rihanna.

Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards final song

Next up, Anthonia Edwards performed her would-be winner’s song, Anyone by Justin Bieber

Winner is crowned!

At the end of the night the vote closed after the studio and virtual audience named their winner. With the most votes it was Anthonia Edwards who won The Voice UK 2022.

The Voice UK airs on ITV.