Who won The Voice UK 2022 has been revealed in tonight’s final results.

The Voice UK concluded its eleventh series tonight on ITV.

The latest series saw Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am once again take up their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: David Adeogun, Anthonia Edwards, Mark Howard and Naomi Johnson. ©ITV Plc

Tonight saw the top four acts battle it out to win a record contract.

The Voice UK 2022 results

In the final it was Team Tom’s Anthonia Edwards who won The Voice UK this year.

They beat Team Olly’s David Adeogun after the two went head to head in the climax of the episode on Saturday.

Earlier in the show, Team Will’s Naomi Johnson and Team Anne-Marie’s Mark Howard were eliminated as runners up.

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards performs. ©ITV Plc

In the final the top four contestants started by each performing a solo song. They then each returned to the stage with their coaches for a series of epic duets.

The studio audience and virtual audience members then voted for their favourite.

With the fewest votes Naomi Johnson and Mark Howard bowed out of the competition.

That left Anthonia Edwards and David Adeogun going head to head with their potential winner’s song before the winner was crowned.

Anthonia’s winner’s song – a cover of Anyone by Justin Bieber – is out to stream and download now.

Emma Willis returned to host the night’s action which also included a performance from last year’s winner Craig Eddie.

A new series of The Voice UK has already been confirmed to air in 2023 with the coaches to be announced.

For now the show returns later this year with its Kids spin-off airing this Christmas.

The new series of The Voice Kids will see pop legend Ronan Keating join returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the spinning red chairs.

