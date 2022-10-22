The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

The winner of The Masked Dancer UK 2022 has been revealed in tonight’s grand final results.

The second series of The Masked Dancer UK has seen a crop of 12 celebrities go head to head as they dance off while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

Each week a panel made up of Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch, together with a studio audience, ranked the performances all while trying to uncover the identity of the mystery dancers.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prawn Cocktail, Candlestick, Odd Socks, Pillar and Post, Scissors and Astronaut. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Tonight’s latest episode (22 October) saw the remaining three mystery celebrities face off in the grand final: Onomatopoeia, Scissors and Pearly King.

Who won The Masked Dancer 2022?

At the end of the eighth and final show Scissors was crowned the winner before being unmasked as actress, dancer and singer Heather Morris.

She beat Onomatopoeia in the final, with his identity revealed as actor, dancer and singer Adam Garcia.

Pearly King finished in third place, unmasked as Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli..

In the episode, the remaining celebrities started their fight for the crown with a brand new performance each before reprising a favourite dance from the series.

After every dance, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask. After Pearly King was eliminated in third place, the top two acts went head to head in a dance-off before the winner was crowned

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 results

Recap the full results from the series below…

3 September: Episode 1: Astronaut – Jesse Metcalfe left the competition.​

10 September: Episode 2: Pig – Joanna Page left the competition.​

17 September: Episode 3: Prawn Cocktail – Stacey Dooley left the competition.​

24 September: Episode 4: Cactus – Gareth Malone left the competition.​

1 October: Episode 5: Tomato Sauce – Steph McGovern and Pillar & Post – David & Frankie Seaman left the competition.​

8 October: Episode 6: Candlestick – Liam Charles left the competition.​

15 October: Episode 7: Sea Slug – Denise Lewis and Odd Socks – Kimberley Walsh left the competition.

22 October: Episode 8: Pearly King – Bruno Tonioli (Third place); Onomatopoeia – Adam Garcia (Second place); Scissors – Heather Morris (WINNER).

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV.

You can watch The Masked Dancer online and catch up via ITV Hub.