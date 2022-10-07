Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Vivienne. ©ITV Plc

Drag Queen The Vivienne has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice’s latest series.

The TV personality is best known for winning the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and taking part in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Revealing the news on social media today, The Vivienne said: “I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023!

The Vivienne

“This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

The Vivienne is the sixth confirmed celebrity for this year’s line up.

Further confirmed names for this year’s Dancing On Ice are EastEnders star and DJ Patsy Palmer and football star and TV presenter John Fashanu.

Joining them are Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

And Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher became the latest name confirmed yesterday, telling ITV’s Lorraine: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

Dancing On Ice is to start in 2023 on ITV and its new streaming service ITVX.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

As always, each week the cast of all star contestants will hit the rink live with their professional skaters in an attempt to get top marks from the ice panel.

Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean and Oti Mabuse were behind the judges’ desk for the latest series.