Corrie star Mollie Gallagher joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line up

Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher is the latest name officially confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2022.

Mollie is best known for her role of Nina Lucas on the ITV soap having first appeared on screen in 2019.

Swapping the Rovers for the rink, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher is the fifth celebrity announced to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Speaking exclusively to Lorraine, Mollie said: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

On seeking advice from her Coronation Street co-stars who have been on the show before, Mollie said: “I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!”

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice’s latest series are DJ and actress Patsy Palmer and footballing legend John Fashanu.

Competing the line up as things stand are Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The new series of DOI is to begin on telly in the New Year on ITV and new streaming service ITVX.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

As always, in each episode the line up of all star contestants will hit the rink live together with their professional skaters in a bid to get top marks from the panel.