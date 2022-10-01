The Masked Dancer 2022 contestants, spoilers, hints, clues and reveals from series 2

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prawn Cocktail, Candlestick, Odd Socks, Pillar and Post, Scissors and Astronaut. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full run down of the Masked Dancer UK contestants in 2022 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

Back for its second series, The Masked Dancer sees twelve celebrities competing in a dance competition all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity Dancers try to throw them off the scent.

Here’s all we know so far about the contestants, the reveals, hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far…

The Masked Dancer contestants

Astronaut (UNMASKED)

They invented the MoonWalk… it’s Astronaut.

Jesse Metcalfe revealed on The Masked Dancer

In the first episode, Astronaut was unmasked as US actor Jesse Metcalfe.

Performance songs

Episode 1: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Clues

– “Space might be the final front-ear but you may have heard of me by the same name more than once.”

Confirmed identity: Jesse Metcalfe

Pig (UNMASKED)

They’ll be hogging the dance floor… it’s Pig

In the second episode of the new series, Pig was unmasked as actress Joanna Page.

Performance Songs

Episode 2: Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves

Clues

– “I once made a real pig’s ear of meeting someone I’ve always admired”

Confirmed identity: Joanna Page

Prawn Cocktail (UNMASKED)

Hoping not to pull a Mussel… it’s Prawn Cocktail

At the end of the third episode, Prawn Cocktail was officially unmasked as presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stacey Dooley.

Performance songs

Episode 1: One Night Only from Dreamgirls

Episode 3: Physical by Dua Lipa

Clues

– “Didn’t used to look like what you might expect”

– “I may be an appetiser but I’ve got an insatiable appetite for success”.

– Has had a problem with authority

– Two lies and a truth: “I’m not only surf but turf”, “I know to keep a fire going”, “People always tell me I sounded wrong”

Confirmed identity: Stacey Dooley

Cactus (UNMASKED)

With dance moves to prickle your fancy… it’s Cactus.

Cactus made it to the end of the fourth episode where they were unmasked as choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone.

Performance Songs

Episode 2: Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Episode 4: Too Darn Hot by Cole Porter

Clues

– Links to sports and silence

– Has “conquered some pretty iconic venues”

– “I often get mistaken for a mythical beast”

– Two lies and a truth: “I took home a top prize when I made my debut”, “As a wrestler sometimes I have eyes in the back of my head”, “No other wrestler could take me out”

Confirmed identity: Gareth Malone

Pillar and Post (UNMASKED)

Will they deliver a first-class performance? It’s the show’s first ever duo, Pillar and Post.

In the fifth episode, Pillar and Post were unmasked as legendary footballer David Seaman and his Dancing On Ice professional wife Frankie Poultney.

Performance songs

Episode 1: Please Mr. Postman by the Marvelettes

Episode 3: Giant by Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man

Episode 5: Did not perform due to injury.

Clues

– Link to cruise ships

– “We’ve toe-tally seen stars together”

– Two lies and a truth: “We started out different arms”, “Our names can be found on an assassins notepad”, “Between us, we’ve got a large gob and a sting in our tail.”

Confirmed identity: David Seaman and Frankie Poultney

Tomato Sauce (UNMASKED)

Hoping that they can paint the dancefloor red… it’s Tomato Sauce

At the end of the fifth episode, Tomato Sauce was unmasked as broadcaster Steph McGovern.

Performance Songs

Episode 2: C’est La Vie by B*Witched

Episode 4: good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

Episode 5: Red Alert by Basement Jaxx

Clues

– Links to broadcasting

– “I had a stomach churning moment in a famous house”

– Two lies and a truth: “Tomato sauce is easy to make it just takes three minutes to whip me up”, “This tomato sauce is manufactured on home turf”, “The majority of felines love a splash of tomato sauce”

– “What the {beep}”

Confirmed Identity: Steph McGovern

Onomatopoeia

Dancing to their own tune… it’s Onomatopoeia

Performance Songs

Episode 2: Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Episode 4: Pump It/Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas

Episode 5: Flashdance (What A Feeling) by Irene Cara

Clues

– One thing made up of many words

– Cannon and a crowd

– My body has been considered an anatomically perfect specimen

– Two lies and a truth: “I put the Ooh into Ooh La La”, “Kapow! I’ve trained alongside super heroes”, “A pitter patter left me seeing double”

– “Swankified”

Popular guesses: David James, Russell Kane

Sea Slug

You’ve heard of the worm but now it’s time for a new dance craze… it’s Sea Slug

Performance Songs

Episode 2: When I Grow Up by Pussycat Dolls

Episode 4: Rockabye by Clean Bandit, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

Episode 5: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Clues

– “You’ve gotta hand it to me, this Sea Slug knows how to scrub up well.”

– Two lies and a truth: “My mouth might be moving but you won’t hear a sound”, “Tom Jones likes to ask me stuff, lyrically speaking”, “Can I get a a shout out to all my Bom Baes”

– “Goddess”

Popular guesses: Denise Lewis, The Vivien, Kimberly Wyatt, Clara Amfo.

Scissors

They will be cutting their own shapes on stage… it’s Scissors.

Performance songs

Episode 1: Sorry by Justin Bieber

Episode 3: So What by Pink!

Episode 5: The Voice Within by Christina Aguilera

Clues

– Said to be a “funny girl” who hasn’t always been front and centre

– Has done their fair share of touring

– “These peepers are feline like they could use forty winks”

– Two lies and a truth: “Burlesque took an unexpected turn”, “I tried to find love before finding fame” and “A dumb decision lead to a very fizzy mouth”

– “Bootylicious”

– “Pick a card, Emmy card”

Popular guesses: Heather Morris, Cat Deeley, Ashley Roberts

Candlestick

Burn baby burn, its disco inferno… it’s Candlestick.

Performance songs

Episode 1: Relight My Fire by Take That

Episode 3: Dangerous Love by Fuse ODG

Episode 5: That’s What I Want by Lil Nas X

Clues

– A link to court and authority

– Knows “what it’s like to lose but win”.

– “I kneed you to know I went via Tinseltown on my way to success.”

– Two lies and a truth: “Hanging with my chums is #goals”, “When you’re around me, time is of the essence”, “I keep circular shapes in one of my chambers”

– “Cheeky”

Popular guesses: Adam Garcia, Judge Rinder, Liam Charles

Pearly King

Kick your knees up, step in time… it’s Pearly King

Performance Songs

Episode 2: Going Underground by The Jam

Episode 4: I Like The Way You Move by The Bodyrockers

Episode 5: Hard To Handle by The Black Crowes

Clues

– Links to London’s East End

– Likely an actor

– Ruled another land

– “My ‘mane’ is sometimes all i need to feel confident”

– Two lies and a truth: “I never get tired of adventure”, “Some people have called me a lunatic”, “The title of Pearly King is not my only royal connection”

– “Budgies”

Popular guesses: Danny Dyer, Ray Winstone, Shane Richie

Odd Socks

These happy feet won’t be uncoordinated… it’s Odd Socks

Performance Songs

Episode 1: What A Man Gotta Do by the Jonas Brothers

Episode 3: This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

Episode 5: Bad Romance by Lady Gaga

Clues

– Links to laundry/soaps

– Has been carried in “one big circle”

– “I nose how to sniff out talent like a pair of stinky socks”

– Two lies and a truth: “Just call me information o’clock”, “Being a fan girl created by career”, “I was extremely lucky to land a meaty role”

– “Insomniac”

Popular guesses: Angelica Bell, Emma Willis

The Masked Dancer series 2 airs Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.