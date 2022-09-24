The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Sea Slug, Pig, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Tomato Sauce and Cactus. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Here’s a recap of all the contestants who have been unmasked on The Masked Dancer UK 2022 – SPOILERS!

The Masked Dancer UK is the new show where celebrities put on show-stopping dance routines… all while keeping their identity a secret.

A studio audience and panel rank the performances while also trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

After five episodes, here’s a recap of who’s been unmasked so far…

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 spoilers

Astronaut – Jesse Metcalfe

Jesse Metcalfe revealed on The Masked Dancer

In the first episode, Astronaut was unmasked as US actor Jesse Metcalfe.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Jesse said: “I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me so it’s a fear that I wanted to face. This has been unbelievable, it’s one of the most zany things I’ve ever done in my career but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

He added of the show’s secrecy: “I’m obviously based in the US, and I couldn’t tell friends why I was in the country, so lots of ignoring messages and being vague about what I was doing…and even some outright lying.”

Pig – Joanna Page

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Joanna Page (Pig). ©Bandicoot TV

In the second episode of the new series, Pig was unmasked as actress Joanna Page.

None of the panel named Joanna Page correctly with guesses including Anita Rani, Sandi Tosvik and Jessica Ennis Hill.

“I’ve had a fantastic time, it’s been amazing,” Joanna said, revealing that she had kept the show a secret from her children who loved to watch the series.

Prawn Cocktail – Stacey Dooley

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Stacey Dooley. ©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the third episode, Prawn Cocktail was officially unmasked as presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stacey Dooley.

Stacey told host Joel of her costume on the show: “I wanted to be something really daft. I didn’t want to be anything sexy.

“It’s been a total scream. I’ve really enjoyed it,” she added.

Cactus – Gareth Malone

Gareth Malone revealed as Cactus on The Masked Dancer

Cactus made it to the end of the fourth episode where they were unmasked as choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone.

Gareth said after taking off his mask: “I have had so much fun. The last time I danced I was seven and I danced with a broom in the school play.”

And he shared of keeping the show a secret: “It was an absolute nightmare, I had to lie to everyone, had to lie to my parents, I had to lie to my children, I had to lie to everyone I work with, it was really difficult and I didn’t enjoy it at all. It was really hard getting in the car and being clandestine about it and everything, and just so much of a relief when I took the mask off at the end. It was like, ‘Great, finally I can just be myself again!’”

The Masked Dancer UK airs nightly all this week on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.