Maura Higgins tipped as possible new Big Brother host on ITV2

Maura Higgins has been tipped as a possible host for Big Brother's comeback on ITV2.

ITV has confirmed it will bring back the hit reality TV series in 2023.

A host has yet to be announced but there have already been plenty of rumours from former Big Brother housemate Alison Hammond to The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan.

The latest rumour has put Love Island's Maura Higgins as the "surprise frontrunner" to take the helm, with sources claiming that schedule issues have apparently ruled Mo out.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Producers are determined to distance themselves from former Big Brother names but the former favourite, Mo Gilligan, is now busy in the States."

They added: "Maura is a homegrown ITV talent who has all that - plus of course looks great on screen."

Emma Willis, who last hosted the show when it was on Channel 5, has ruled herself out of returning.

"I think with every new era of , I think there should be a new host," she told the Radio Times.

Big Brother will return to screens sometime next year on ITV2 with scheduling to be announced.

The series will also be available on ITV's upcoming new streaming platform ITVX.

The channel tease of the reboot: "A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

"The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show."

ITV has also confirmed that the usual format of weekly nominations and live evictions will be back with viewers ultimately crowning the winner with a cash prize.