Emma Willis rules herself out of hosting Big Brother's new series on ITV

Emma Willis has ruled herself out of hosting Big Brother again.

ITV is rebooting the iconic reality TV series in 2023 on ITV2.

The Voice UK host Emma, who presented Big Brother when it last aired on Channel 5 in 2018, has said she won't be a part of the comeback.

Speaking to Radio Times, Emma shared: "I think with every new era of , I think there should be a new host. You know, I loved my time on the show, and I very much kind of said goodbye to it back then because we thought it was over.

Emma Willis currently hosts The Voice UK on ITV

"I don't tend to go back. I like to move forward."

She added: "I think it's right. It's starting again, it's got a new home - it should have a new host."

As yet ITV has not confirmed who will be hosting the new series however there have been some rumours.

One of them is former Big Brother housemate turned TV presenter Alison Hammond.

A source told the Daily Mirror: "Alison is top of the list to present next year’s Big Brother.

"Execs think she’s exactly what the show needs. She’s energetic, fun, relatable and she was on the show, so she knows it inside out."

Also tipped for the gig is comedian and The Masked Singer panellist Mo Gilligan.

"He has the one thing that any Big Brother needs — pure on-screen energy," a source told The Sun previously.

ITV recently teased of the new series: "A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn."

Meanwhile recent reports have claimed ITV are planning to construct a new purpose-built house for the series.