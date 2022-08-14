Alison Hammond 'favourite to host Big Brother reboot on ITV2'

Alison Hammond is being tipped to host Big Brother’s new reboot on ITV2.

The former Big Brother housemate turned TV presenter is said to be one of the names in consideration to front the new series in 2023.

After months of rumours, ITV2 announced earlier this year they would be bringing back the iconic reality show.

First airing in the UK in 2000 on Channel 4, Big Brother was last on British TV screens on Channel 5 on 2018.

While ITV has yet to confirm a host for the revival, a source told the Daily Mirror: “Alison is top of the list to present next year’s Big Brother.

“Execs think she’s exactly what the show needs. She’s energetic, fun, relatable and she was on the show, so she knows it inside out.”

Another name tipped for the gig is comedian and The Masked Singer panellist Mo Gilligan.

“He has the one thing that any Big Brother needs — pure on-screen energy,” a source told The Sun previously.

Insiders have said that it’s unlikely former presenters including Davina McCall and Emma Willis will be involved in the new series.

Emma, who last hosted the show on Channel 5, told This Morning recently: “I think new era, new host.”

Big Brother will return on ITV2 in 2023

A teaser shares: “A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

“The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show. Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.”

A start date for the new series is to be announced.