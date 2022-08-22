Laura Whitmore has revealed she's stepping down as host of Love Island ahead of its next series.

Fresh from the end of this year's summer season, Laura took to social media tonight to reveal she would not be presenting the upcoming winter run.

Laura wrote to her followers: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

Love Island: SR8: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Laura Whitmore. ©ITV

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series."

"I hope I did you proud Caroline," Laura added.

A spokesperson for Love Island said in a statement: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

"We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

Laura first took over the helm of Love Island in January 2020, stepping in for Caroline Flack. Following Caroline's tragic death, Laura returned to host the show in 2021 and 2022.

A new host for the show is to be announced.

ITV previously announced we'd get TWO instalments of Love Island in 2023 as the winter spin-off returns.

It will air from South Africa while the usual summer series will continue as usual in Spain.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”