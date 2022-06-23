Love Island to air two series in 2023 as winter spin-off returns

Love Island will air two series in 2023, it’s been officially confirmed.

The show’s winter spin-off will return in the new year before the usual summer series. Both will air on ITV2 as well as new streaming service ITVX.

A spin-off from the classic summer series, ‘Winter Love Island’ made its debut in 2020 before the pandemic quickly put a stop to any future plans.

It will make a comeback in early 2023 as a fresh batch of Islanders head to South Africa on a quest for love and romance.

In the villa of their dreams, their stay in paradise will serve up everything from bombshell arrivals to hideaway hijinks.

As always, singles have to try their best to date, couple up and flirt to avoid being eliminated the Island.

Meanwhile, Summer 2023 then sees the nation’s favourite dating show return to Mallorca for another eight week run.

It comes as the current series of the show notches up top ratings with the launch watched by 5 million viewers across all devices, up on the past three years.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: “Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

“So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Love Island producers Lifted Entertainment, added: “After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.

“We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

Further details about Love Island’s return in the New Year will be announced in due course.

For now, the ongoing series continues at 9PM nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.