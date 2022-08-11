Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin is the thirteenth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Hamza is best known as one of the presenters of BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on BBC’s Countryfile where he shares his vast knowledge and camera skills.

He’ll also be a familiar face to to younger viewers under the guise of Ranger Hamza, presenting CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk and new series Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest later this month.

Hamza Yassin said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

“My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

The news was revealed this afternoon (11 August) on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show.

Hamza is the thirteenth confirmed name on this year’s Strictly line up.

More celebs confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up include football legend Tony Adams, singer Molly Rainford, TV actor Will Mellor and Loose Women regular Kaye Adams.

Joining them are media personality Kym Marsh, Bros singer Matt Goss, comedian, actor & presenter Jayde Adams and radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West.

Finishing the contestants so far are comedian Ellie Taylor, Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds and media personality Richie Anderson.

Strictly Come Dancing will launch in September on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be back on the panel with Anton Du Beke taking a full-time seat alongside them.