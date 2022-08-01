Big Brother 'to return on ITV2 in 2023 with back to basics reboot'

Big Brother is on course to return to UK TV for a brand new series in 2023.

It’s claimed that ITV has struck a deal to revive the series next year.

Big Brother was last broadcast in 2018 on Channel 5 after first airing in 2000 on Channel 4.

According to the Mirror newspaper, the planned reboot will see the show go “back to basics”.

An insider told the publication: “This needs to be totally new and fresh. It’s all about drawing in a young audience.

“The aim is to get back to basics and interfere less, with fewer challenges.”

It’s claimed the reboot will feature members of the public rather than celebrities and be filmed at a brand new house in the UK.

The original Big Brother house in Elstree was demolished in 2019 following the end of the last series on Channel 5.

It was recently reported that Mo Gilligan was top of the list of potential hosts of the new series with itunlikely past hosts such as Davina McCall and Rylan could return.

“He has the one thing that any Big Brother needs — pure on-screen energy,” the source told The Sun newspaper.

They added: “They also want a cool figure who is going to hook in the younger viewers the reboot is likely to appeal to.”

Comedian Mo currently appears on both The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer on ITV and also hosts his own chat show on Channel 4.

Meanwhile former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has ruled herself out of returning.

She said on This Morning: “I think new era, new host.”

As yet, ITV has not officially announced the reboot.