The Masked Singer 2022 spoilers: First look at tonight's latest performances

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Doughnuts. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a first look at tonight's latest episode of The Masked Singer UK 2022.

The Masked Singer series 3 is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The musical celebrity guessing game sees celebrities go head to head on the stage while keeping their identities secret with elaborate costumes.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer UK 2022 with a panel of judges made up of Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall.

Each episode they will try to correctly guess who is hiding behind the masks.

This week sees the remaining eight masked singers take to the stage together for the first time.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Firework. ©Bandicoot TV

The contestants performing tonight include Robobunny, Firework, Traffic Cone and Rockhopper.

They'll be joined by Panda, Poodle, Mushroom and Doughnuts.

After each has performed the panel will offer up their comments and guesses before the studio audience votes for their favourite.

Davina said of the new series "The difficulty level is off the charts. It's so much harder this year than it ever has been before, the clues are much harder, but I think they want to make it harder because it's entertaining.

"I have come to realise that it is more fun watching someone get unmasked when you don’t know because you’re so excited to find out who it is. So, it's a win/win for me."

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Robobunny. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rockhopper. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mushroom. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Poodle. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK third season airs Saturday evenings on ITV.

Last weekend saw Bagpipes become the fourth mystery singer to be unmasked.

Other characters taking part in the competition who have been unmasked are Lionfish, Chandelier and Snow Leopard.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.