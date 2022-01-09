The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a recap of all the contestants who have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK 2022 so far - SPOILERS!

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The musical guessing game sees secret stars compete to put on a standout music performance while hiding who they are behind extraordinary masks and costumes.

A studio audience and panel rank the performances while also trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

After three episodes, here's a recap of who's been unmasked so far...

The Masked Singer UK 2022 spoilers

Chandelier - Heather Small

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Heather Small. ©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the first episode, Chandelier was revealed as iconic singer Heather Small.

"I’d seen Gabrielle and Joss Stone saying how much fun it was and in these most challenging of times a little bit of fun is good for everyone," Heather said of taking part. "The challenge was to disguise my voice so the panel couldn’t get to guess who I was.

"I wanted it to be a real surprise and I think I achieved that. I live with my son and mother and they had no clue. I managed to keep it a secret."

Snow Leopard - Gloria Hunniford

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Gloria Hunniford OBE. ©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the second episode, Snow Leopard was unmasked as TV and radio presenter Gloria Hunniford OBE.

"I genuinely love this programme I couldn't believe when I was asked to take part," Gloria said after leaving the competition.

On signing up for the show, Gloria said: "I’m of a certain age and it was a challenge. It sounded like a lot of fun and I thought I’d like to try it."

Lionfish - Will Young

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Will Young . ©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the third episode, Lionfish was unmasked as singer Will Young.

On signing up for the show, Will said: "I thought the challenge of disguising my voice would be fantastic and also I loved the idea of playing a character!"

He added of his Lionfish costume: "I thought the costume was so beautiful and I really enjoyed occupying this strange character and looking like I was under water a lot of the time "

