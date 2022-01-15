The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Bagpipes. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Their true identity has been revealed!

The Masked Singer UK series 3 is airing weekends on ITV.

Advertisements

The mystery singing competition sees celebs fight to put on a show-stopping musical performance while hiding their identity with extraordinary masks and costumes.

One mystery singer on the show is Bagpipes who was unmasked this week.

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer?

At the end of the fourth episode this week, Bagpipes was revealed as Grand Slam tennis champ Pat Cash.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pat Cash. ©Bandicoot TV

After being unmasked, Pat shared: "I’ve always been a frustrated rock star and fancied doing the Masked Singer from the first day I saw it. I just thought it would be so much fun to rock out, although I prefer to hide behind a guitar instead of a sweaty mask.

"It was a great experience overall. As luck would have it, my schedule cleared. I’m a big believer in letting your higher power take over and I suppose it meant I was able to take part in the show."

Bagpipes first performance saw them singing Blur's Song 2. In Week 2, Bagpipes performed Wheatus classic Teenage Dirtbag.

Advertisements

In their clue packages, Bagpipes said they were "no stranger to an instrument" and had some "Scottish in their past". There were also references to Bagels, the name Annette and tennis rackets.

Revealing a cryptic clue to the panel, Bagpipes shared: "I played a wee tune with a tumbling rock."

In Week 2, Bagpipes offered up two lies and a truth: "I've been known to question your sincerity", "My name stands at 45 feet tall" and "A guitar strap became something I'm known for".

The panel's guesses correctly included Pat Cash while other names mentioned included John McEnroe and Tim Henman.

The Masked Singer third season continues Saturdays on ITV.

Other contestants taking part in the series this year are Snow Leopard, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Robobunny, Panda, Mushroom, Firework, Rockhopper, Traffic Cone, Chandelier and Poodle.

Advertisements

Lion Fish, Chandelier and Snow Leopard were previously unmasked following the opening three episodes.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV website.