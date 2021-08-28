New E4 show will see people race naked across the country for cash prize

A new E4 show will see people racing naked through the country.

Provisionally titled Naked, Alone and Trying to Get Home, it will see two pairs of strangers competing for a cash prize.

They will be stripped bare of all clothes and possessions to race across the English countryside in a bid to be the first to reach the money for charity - and their clothes.

E4 ask: "Will they have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments, with nothing but their wits?

"And as they move towards the finish line in a busy town centre, will they be able to improvise cover for their modesty in order not to alarm the locals?"

The show will air this autumn, with a date to be announced.

The new programme is one of many to debut on E4 later this year.

There's also new dating show The Love Triangle, hosted by Desiree Burch with voiceover from Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash.

It will see match up singles with couples looking to 'throuple-up'.

Desiree Burch said: “It’s a dating show that is evolving to meet the needs of a new generation of relationships. And I’m so excited to do anything with Bimini Bon Boulash. There are so many different angles to explore in a Love Triangle. I can’t wait to go on that journey with the guests on our show."

Another new show is The One Stop Wedding Shop, na bespoke wedding boutique and on-site salon, where even the wildest wedding dreams come true.

"An elite team of experts come to the rescue of brides and grooms in need, as our dress designers, make-up artists and hair stylists tackle every request that comes through their doors, no matter how outlandish," E4 say.

Finally Kinky Daters, hosted by Sian Welby, will feature open-minded and curious singles who want to break free from ‘vanilla’ dating and add a bit of extra spice to their lives, will go on a series of unique dates with individuals who enjoy unusual kinks, fetishes or lifestyles, opening the singletons eyes to a whole new world.

All will broadcast on E4 and be available to stream on All 4, starting with Kinky Daters on Tuesday, 31 August at 10PM.

Air dates for the other shows are to be confirmed.