Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin have both been rumoured for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair of weather presenters are said to be on Strictly's wish list for the 2021 series.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Strictly bosses like having an ITV daytime star as they help with audience figures, being really well-known. Viewers wake up to them every day.

“Laura and Alex are well liked and would make good signings. It is still early in the process but both their names are in the mix.”

It wouldn't be Alex's first reality series, previously competing on Dancing On Ice in 2018 where he finished in fifth place.

Meanwhile other Good Morning Britain stars who have appeared on Strictly over the years include Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh.

As yet no names have been officially confirmed for this year's Strictly cast.

Other rumoured names for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include fitness guru Joe Wicks, media personality Stacey Solomon and Westlife singer Mark Feehily

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will be back as judges although Bruno could be forced to appear virtually once more

Craig shared recently: "If he can’t come back then he’ll do what he did last time, you know due to restrictions, and just do lives and crosses and feeds to the studio which was great fun as it was anyway."

Appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier this month, he added: "I’m really looking forward to it. I think the BBC did an amazing job and have protocols in place for absolutely every single situation, so you will get Strictly and a much fuller version this year.

"Obviously last year they had to isolate in time, so we had to start a month later, they’re planning on doing the full version this year.”

Picture: ITV