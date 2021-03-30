The Circle spoilers: New influencers decided before latest blocking

The Circle 2021 continues tonight as two new influencers are chosen.

They will be in charge of who is blocked next from the show - but this time there's a twist.

New players Pippa and Femi (aka Joey) will be in charge of selecting one of the influencers.

The pair, who entered in last night's episode, will tonight be seen deciding who gets the power.

The other players will then rate once more to decide who will be the second influencer joining the person chosen by Femi (Joey) and Pippa.

After the ratings results are revealed the two influencers head to the hangout to decide who will be blocked from The Circle next.

Meanwhile in this evening's episode, the newbies continue getting to know the rest of the players.

Pippa starts a girls’ chat with Dorothy (Scott), Gemma (James) and Manrika to get to know them, with all the girls putting on the charm.

Felix (Natalya) starts a chat with Femi (Joey) to make a bond, and suggests bringing Andy into the chat. Femi (Joey) teaches Felix and Andy some Yoruba.

And Vithun and Syed (Hashu) also make time to bond with the newbies.

Elsewhere, the Players make a S**t Sandwich in a neew game.

The players have to share a 'word sandwich' made up of two positive words and one negative word about one of their fellow players.

As newbies, Pippa and Femi (Joey) don’t take part, but are able to see the others’ sandwiches which may help them make their influencer decision.

Felix’s (Natalya’s) sandwich for Gemma (James) uses “caring”, “compassionate” and “manipulative”. And following yesterday’s catfish revelation, Gemma (James) is nervous that Andy could use the game to expose the truth to everybody.

Later, with Tally’s blocking still on her mind, Manrika starts a private chat with Gemma (James).

Gemma (James) asks Manrika about the snake painting, as she has suspicions sparked by Syed (Hashu) that the anonymous painter was Manrika. How will Manrika react?

The Circle continues tonight at 10:15PM on Channel 4 and All 4.