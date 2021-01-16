Here's a first look at Saturday's latest episode of The Masked Singer as five mystery acts sing-off again.

So far three of The Masked Singers have been unmasked and Saturday evening will see another 'take it off'.

Performing this week for the second time this series are Viking, Bush Baby, Harlequin, Grandfather Clock and Blob

Each has lined up another big musical performance in order to impress the audience and panel to keep their identity hidden.

Blob. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Viking. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

As ever, in charge of proceedings is host Joel Dommett and returning panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross who are joined this year by comic Mo Gilligan.

Together with the performances, the mystery singers will also be sharing some new clues to their identity.

Davina said: "The clues are all true but you’ll look at them and think hang on a minute that was quite random.

"Or the minute you go down one route suddenly the clues seem to follow and you wonder, wait are they just saying they’re in a boy band because I said last week might they be in a boy band?!

"They’re quite good at playing us. I love it. My favourite bit is all the weird clues."

Grandfather Clock. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Harlequin. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Mo agreed: "The clues can take you on a merry-go-round!

"You can be convinced you’ve got it and then the clues take you somewhere else and you’re like hold on it can’t be them.

"You have to throw out any name you think it could be. It’s not the type of game where you think I’m going to wait with this."

Meanwhile ahead of the latest episode, Jonathan says: "I stand by all my guesses, even the wilder ones.

"I still think that there is a very good chance one day Angela Merkel will be on the show.

"Even though it wasn’t this series and I’m not giving too much away there, I was fairly confident at one stage that she was under one of the costumes."

Bushbaby. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

"Until they reveal who’s behind the mask no name is wrong," added Mo.

The Masked Singer continues at 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub.