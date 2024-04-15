Lee Mack hasThe 1% Club applications: How to apply to be on the ITV game show revealed his hit sitcom Not Going Out will not be returning this year.

Following the show’s 100th episode at Christmas, a brand new series was expected to start soon.

However creator and star Lee has shared that the future of the BBC comedy is now in doubt.

He told The Sun: “For the first year in a long time, I won’t be doing Not Going Out.

“If we do bring it back, we’re looking at early 2025.”

Not Going Out: Lucy (SALLY BRETTON), Lee (LEE MACK). Credit: BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

Lee explained: “We’re talking about it now. I’d love to do more, I love doing it, it’s great fun, I love the cast but […] it’s not always my decision, these things.

“I just wait for someone to say, ‘There’s a bag of money, get on with it’.”

Not Going Out first aired in 2006, originally starring Megan Dodds and Tim Vine alongside Lee Mack.

The most recent series has featured Sally Bretton as housemate-turned-partner Lucy and follows the couple’s antics with their two children.

Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden star as friends Toby and Anna with Deborah Grant and Geoffrey Whitehead as Lucy’s mum and dad.

While Not Going Out is may be on a pause, Lee did reassure fans that his other hit shows would be continuing.

The comedian said both his hit ITV1 game show The 1% Club and BBC One panel series Would I Lie to You? will be returning for more episodes.