Britain’s Got Talent did NOT expect him to sound like this

Music teacher Mike Woodhams took to the stage on Britain’s Got Talent and left the judges stunned with his performance.

The 37-year-old music teacher admitted his nerves when preparing to face the panel on the show.

He quipped: “The kids I teach will be very excited to see me on Britain’s Got Talent but I do feel the year sixs will probably be harsher than the judges… which is scary.”

Telling the judges he was going to sing, Mike surprised by bursting into various impersonations of famous vocalists from James Blunt to Gabrielle.

Bruno Tonioli was particularly impressed, remarking, “You should be proud. It’s the best vocal impressions I heard in a very long time.”

His enthusiasm was matched by Amanda Holden, who was visibly moved by the performance. “I just loved it. What a talent. Just amazing, you’re a really good singer. I am so happy because I am so surprised. I’m so gobsmacked. I’ve never seen anything like it. You’re super talented,” she said.

Alesha Dixon added: “You’re standing up there, you’re doing female vocalists. What a talent, I’m glad you entered the show this year.”

Simon Cowell, known for his often critical eye, was notably surprised by Mike’s performance.

“I’m so surprised because you really undersold yourself. I would say going forward, really start believing in yourself. You’re the kind of act, honestly, that could win this whole show,” he advised.

Mike Woodhams not only secured four yeses from the judges but also left a lasting impression that might just carry him through to the later stages of the competition.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV1 and ITVX with the next round of auditions on Sunday.