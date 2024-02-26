Latest update on McMafia series two

Created and written by Hossein Amini and James Watkins and inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name, McMafia debuted in 2018.

Advertisements

Starring James Norton, a second series was confirmed shortly after but we’re still waiting on what’s hapenning.

Will McMafia be back for series two?

In 2022 there were reports that the show had been axed, but writer Glenny took to Twitter to deny the rumours.

They wrote: “#McMafia Hello everyone, as the author of McMafia, the book, and an Executive Producer on the TV show, let me tell you reports in the Sun and the Mail that the BBC has dropped the show are in fact, to use a technical term, ‘complete bollocks’.

“Very much on track for Season 2.”

More recently, James Norton said he was hopeful the show would return: “There’s an awful lot of love for that show, not least from me. And if the right story came along, then we would definitely do it.

“People still ask me about the show and its return definitely remains a possibility.”

Advertisements

The BBC has yet to provide an official comment on the future of the series.

The eight-episode first series became one of the BBC’s biggest drams both on TV and online on iPlayer.

The series charted Alex Godman’s (James Norton) journey deeper and deeper into the world of organised crime, eventually finding himself unable to resist the lures of corruption.

Advertisements

Speaking in 2018 about the success of the first outing and planned second series, creators Hossein Amini and James Watkins said: “We are so thrilled with how McMafia has resonated with audiences across the world and are delighted to be given the opportunity to cast more light on the shady intersections of transnational criminals and their enablers in finance, law, intelligence agencies and even in governments.”

You can watch series one of McMafia in full online on the BBC iPlayer here.