Love Island’s Olivia Attwood ‘had talks’ for Celebrity Big Brother

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood says she has ‘had talks’ to take part in Celebrity Big Brother.

The reality star revealed all during a candid Q&A session on her Instagram stories, sparking speculation and anticipation among her followers.

When posed with the question, “Also, would you ever do Celebrity Big Brother?” Olivia coyly replied, “We did talk…”

The brief but telling reply has left many wondering if she will indeed join the ranks of celebrities in the famed Big Brother house.

Since her memorable stint on the third season of Love Island in 2017, Olivia has become a familiar face on television, with appearances on Celebs Go Dating, TOWIE and I’m A Celebrity.

More recently, she has taken on the role of host for her ITV show, The Price of Perfection.

However she isn’t the only Love Island being tipped for the Celebrity Big Brother cast.

It was recently claimed that 2022 winner Ekin-Su had signed up for the new series, the first since 2018.

Chloe Burrows has also been rumoured for the line up.

Further names speculated for the show include Levi Roots, famous for his appearance on Dragons’ Den in 2007 where he pitched his Reggae Reggae Sauce.

Plus, former Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers.

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother starts in March on ITV1.