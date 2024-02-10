Ekin-Su Culculoglu is making headlines once more as she reportedly signs up for the much-anticipated reboot of Celebrity Big Brother.

The move comes shortly after her split from Love Island partner Davide Sanclimenti, setting the stage for her next reality TV adventure.

The Turkish-born actress and model, aged 29, first gained popularity alongside Italian Davide Sanclimenti on ITV’s Love Island in 2022, with the couple enjoying a largely uninterrupted 18-month relationship until their recent separation.

Ekin-Su also made waves on Dancing on Ice last year with a dazzling performance in a revealing outfit that drew both admiration and criticism, leading to 112 complaints to Ofcom.

Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice. Credit: ITV

More recently, she joined the cast of The Traitors USA, due to air on the BBC in the UK soon.

Celebrity Big Brother is confirmed to return to television screens in March 2024, offering viewers nearly three weeks of entertainment.

The launch follows the successful revival of Big Brother on ITV2 last autumn, with the celebrity edition making its way to the main ITV1 channel this time around.

In addition to the main broadcasts, the show will offer live streaming from 11PM to 2AM on weekdays and from 9PM on Saturdays, allowing fans to get an unfiltered glimpse into the house activities.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be back to host both the main show and and its nightly spin-off Late & Live.

More rumoured names for the CBB cast include Phillip Schofield, aiming for a television return; Levi Roots, the renowned entrepreneur and TV chef; Matt Evers, a past favourite from Dancing On Ice; and Chloe Burrows, known for her Love Island stint.

Other potential housemates include Louis Walsh, Shirley Ballas, Chloe Brockett, Gary Goldsmith, Joey Essex, and Jennifer Arcuri. Fans of The Traitors are also campaigning for Diane to join the lineup.

The housemates will navigate the pressures of weekly nominations and engaging tasks within the newly designed Big Brother house, all under constant observation.

Additionally, Big Brother is accepting applications for its return on ITV2 in the upcoming autumn.