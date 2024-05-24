Season two of The Traitors US will be released in the UK on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, 12 June.

The Traitors, known for its psychological gameplay involving tactics, betrayal, suspicion, and manipulation, has been a significant hit. In this game, Faithful contestants aim to eliminate the Traitors to share the prize fund. If a Traitor survives until the end, they take all the money.

The UK version, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, wrapped up its latest series earlier this year. A third series has already been announced.

Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of celebrities and everyday individuals, compete in the ultimate murder mystery game of deception and suspicion.

Hosted by the award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, the contestants will collaborate on thrilling missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. However, among the Faithful participants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves while remaining undetected.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one. As this treacherous spree unfolds, the players must identify and banish the Traitors from the game. If the Faithful contestants manage to banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund. However, if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The American version of the show features (semi) famous contestants from the realms of TV, stage, music and sport.

Season two promises excitement with familiar faces to British viewers including former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The UK series of The Traitors debuted in December 2022 and became a sleeper hit. You can catch up now on iPlayer.